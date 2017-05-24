Search for article

Man suffering from mental illness hacks neighbor

12:18 PM May 24th, 2017

By: Intern, May 24th, 2017 12:18 PM

 

A mentally-ill man hacked a neighbor in Barangay Simala, Sibonga town, southern Cebu on Tuesday afternoon.

According to SPO1 Antonio Sanchez, Nicholas Visitacion, 33, of Barangay Simala in Sibonga was on his way home when Oliver Tañola, 32, who is also from Barangay Simala suddenly hacked Visitacion using a scythe hitting him in the forehead and abdomen.

Visitacion was rushed to the nearest hospital while Tañola tried to escape but was caught by Ricardo Ricaborda, a traffic enforcer who witnessed the incident.

SPO1 Sanchez said residents in the barangay knew that Tañola is suffering from mental illness.

Tañola is now detained at Sibonga Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

