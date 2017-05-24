Dureza: Duterte’s Martial Law different from that declared by Marcos

Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza has assured the public that the martial law declared by President Rodrigo Duterte is not intended to curtail freedom and rights of the Filipinos.

Dureza, speaking before members of the Philippine Press Institute attending its 21st National Press Forum in Manila on Wednesday, said it was clear that Mr. Duterte’s martial rule is different from the martial law declared during the Marcos regime because the former only covered Mindanao, resorted to by the President to contain the incident in Marawi City, particularly in areas occupied by members of pro-Islamic State (IS) Maute group, which Dureza described as a “terrorist armed group.”

According to Dureza, there is now a “big exodus of residents” of Marawi City as fighting continues between state forces and Maute elements in various areas in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

A martial rule, he added, would effectively allow the administration to crash the terrorists.

Dureza said the only reason why martial law was declared was because the civilian authority in Marawi City had broken down and could no longer take care of the situation, requiring the intervention of the military.

The big difference between the Marcos martial rule and the Duterte martial rule is that the Constitution itself will remain to be effective and the President is duty bound to report the imposition to Congress within 48 hours from the declaration.

The martial rule imposition is also limited to only 60 days, which Congress can choose to revoke before its expiration or extend it beyond 60 days.

“The regular courts are (also) mandated to continue functioning. Constitutional rights will continue to be upheld,” Dureza stressed.