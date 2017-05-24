Flood hits Paknaan relocation site anew

Houses at the relocation site in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City were once again submerged in flood waters after the Butuanon River overflowd following a heavy downpour past 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Houses in Zones Talong, Sili and Ahos of Barangay Paknaan were submerged in flood water for the fifth time this year.

Residents are often left cleaning up mud in their houses after the flood waters subside.

Rodrigo Aniga, 57, a resident at the relocation site said that the Homeowners Association has been requesting the Mandaue City government to build a riprap at the Butuanon River to protect the relocation site from flooding everytime the river overflows but there was no action taken yet.

“Ila ming gidali-dali sa pagpahawa sa among gipuy-an nga daplin sa sapa kay delikado daw sa baha pero mas grabe pa man ang among baha diri,” said Aniga. (They hasten us to vacate our homes located beside the creek saying its dangerous because of possible flooding but we experience more flooding here)

Earlier, Mandaue City Mayor Luis Gabriel Quisumbing said during a press conference that they are still waiting for the drainage master plan before planning out solutions to address the floodings.

They are also waiting for the delivery of an amphibious dredger which was ordered during the time of former Mayor Jonas Cortes, now 6th District representative.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has conditioned the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) of Mandaue City Government to elevate the 6.5 hectares relocation site to a meter high and build a riprap along the Butuanon River banks.

The city government has done the elevation but is not clear whether they will do the recommended riprapping.