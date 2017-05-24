The wedding of your dreams

You dreamed of walking down the aisle in a gorgeous gown toward your real-life prince charming waiting at the end. This, dear princess, is your fairy tale ending—or beginning.

In celebration of romance and happily-ever-afters, Radisson Blu Cebu, a five-star hotel owned by SM Hotels and Conventions Corporations, is giving away a special treat to engaged couples with its “Your Dream Wedding On Us,” a search for the most extraordinary marriage proposal.

The prelude to “Something Blu: A Wedding of a Kind,” couples can turn their dream wedding into a reality by sharing highlights about their engagement and recounting their love story.

Here’s how. Just document the very special moment with a photo or a video, along with a written narration of your love story, and send it to marcomm.cebu@radisson.com.

Entries will be posted on Radisson Blu Cebu’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Entries with the most likes and shares will have a greater chance of winning the coveted dream wedding.

The winning pair will get a complimentary venue for their wedding reception, inclusive of food and beverage for 100 persons, a free nuptial photo shoot by Rock Paper and Scissors Photography, and a pair of wedding bands by DiaGold.

Announcement of the winner will be on June 10, first of the two-day event of the hotel’s signature bride fair “Something Blu: A Wedding

of a Kind,” to be staged at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Radisson Blu Cebu’s bridal fair, which recently has been named Outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year, has invited the cake maker extraordinaire Penk Ching of Pastry Bin to grace the affair. Here, couples can pick up ideas, tips and tricks and also take advantage of signature wedding packages and exclusive offers from around 70 wedding suppliers.

Not only that; brides-to-be can check out the parade of wedding gowns from renowned designers like Rajo Laurel, Randy Ortiz, Francis

Libiran in a runway show on June 10.

They will be joined by Cebu’s top fashion designers Philip Rodriguez, Jun Escario, Philipp Tampus, Edwin Ao,Mel Maria, Valerie Alvez,

Protacio Empaces, Dino Lloren, Mary Ty, Lord Maturan, Rei Escario, Orville Biongcog and Dexter Alazas.