‘BADLONGON’ COPS

Netizens expressed outrage over the separate raids on the houses of police officers in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, southern Cebu where the raiding team recovered drugs and several firearms.

One netizen suggested sending these policemen to Marawi City, where government forces are fighting against members of the Maute group.

Leonora Yucot wrote, “Ipada nas marawi mga pulis badlongon (Send these erring policemen to Marawi).”

Another netizen lamented that police officers were supposed to be the ones fighting to eradicate crimes.

“Bantog dili mahurot hurot ang drugs kay kamo mismo nagbuhat ana ikaw pud babae ka pulis pman unta ka (No wonder the supply of drugs never runs out because you are the ones producing it, especially you, a woman, are a police officer).”

Early morning yesterday, a joint operation by the different units of the Cebu Provincial Police Office raided the house of couple SPO1 Ethyl Suico and retired policeman SPO1 Marflo Suico and the residence of Awol cop PO2 Niel Cayubit, Ethyl’s cousin.

The operatives recovered drugs and several high-powered guns during the raids.

