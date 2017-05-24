Erring drivers will still be apprehended in 2 cities

MANDAUE, CEBU CITIES HAVE SIMILAR ORDINANCE

Despite the deferment of implementation of the new Anti-Distracted Driving Act, drivers found using cellphones and other gadgets while driving will still be apprehended in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

Both cities actually have local ordinances similar to the Republic Act No. 10913.

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) head Glenn Antigua said they have been implementing the city’s own anti-distracted driving ordinance since October last year after it was approved.

“In Mandaue, you can only use your phone if you stop your vehicle or if you stay at the side of the road. So far, we won’t really be affected by the deferment of the new law,” he said.

Since the start of their implementation, Antigua said TEAM has already apprehended at least 20 taxi drivers and private car owners in the city.

Under the city ordinance, violators will be fined P1,000 on first offense, P1,500 on second offense, and the impounding of their vehicles on third and succeeding offenses.

But Antigua said that if violators are first timers, they will just be reprimanded by TEAM personnel. If they still don’t follow, that’s when they start issuing citation tickets to drivers.

This was echoed by Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano who said he supports the intent of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

“This is for the own safety of our drivers, both public and private, especially the jeepneys nga daghan og borloloy (which have a lot of decorations,” he said.

He said drivers should have their full attention on the road and that there shouldn’t be anything to distract them.

But even so, Ouano said CCTO will continue to implement City Ordinance No. 1797 which prohibits drivers from using cellphones when driving.

Ouano said that based on CCTO statistics, a lot of the cases of vehicular accidents are caused by drivers who are distracted and are using cellphones while on the road.

Based on the city’s ordinance, the penalty for violators is fixed at P500 per offense.

He also suggested that if the Anti-Distracted Driving Act will be implemented again, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) should deputize traffic enforcers in the local government units who have more personnel.