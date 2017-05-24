Gov backs suspension of ban on cellphone use while driving measure

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III is supporting the suspension of the implementation of Republic Act 10913, which is also known as the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (ADDA).

The implementation of ADDA has drawn a lot of criticism after it was implemented last May 18 by the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Office.

Davide said in an interview that people are not aware of this new law, that is why he favors the call to suspend the implementation of the law by the lawmakers and for the DOTR and LTO to conduct first a nationwide information dissemination campaign on the new law before implementing it.

“Sakto kayna, I favor the suspension gyud. Hatagan gyud ug time nga ma-disseminate, maisplikar ang DOTr, LTO o unsa ba diha nga other agencies kung unsa gyud ning mga butang nga covered by this law (That’s true, I favor the suspension to give time for the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO) in disseminating and explaining what really are the things covered in this law),” Governor Davide said.

The suspension of ADDA was announced by the House of Transportation Panel after the legislators realized that the responsible agencies implemented the law but had not yet conducted a 6-month information campaign on the new law.

The transport officials earlier confirmed that they did not conduct any information drive but had already written a draft about the law’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) that can still be revised and reviewed.

Ciriaco Taburnal, Admin/Coordinator of the Office of Regional Director-LTO 7 said that information about the ADDA mostly come from the media.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas said that they started the implementation of ADDA simultaneously after they received the memorandum from Central Office in Manila.

However, LTO-7 said they haven’t received any call in suspending the ADDA. As of now, the LTO together with the PNP will continue their work.

ADDA prohibits motorists from using communication devices and other electronic entertainment devices and gadgets while on a temporary stop on traffic lights or in an intersection.

For the LTO-7, Taburnal said they had not yet apprehended any driver violating the new law since its implementation.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is also in favor of the suspension of ADDA.

Osmeña, however, said that drivers should always be alert while they are driving because moving cars are deadly weapons.

“If one instance, you don’t know that there’s someone in front of you because you are distracted, then it can be fatal,” he said.

He, however, said that going after ADDA violators is not his main concern but that of traffic.

“Now distraction is a secondary considerations; as a matter of fact, even two-wheel vehicles are secondary considerations, because most of the traffic are caused by four-wheel vehicles not by two-wheel vehicles, (but) 4 wheels and over,” Osmeña said.