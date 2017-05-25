Some of the country’s top young boxing prospects will be seeing action in the “Engkwentro Dinhi Sa Mandaue” fight card on June 10 at the Mandaue Cultural and Sports Complex.

Promoted by Cagayan de Oro City-based Championship Boxing Development Philippines (CBDP), the boxing event will feature a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth minimumweight title bout between General Santos City’s Vince Paras (10wins-0 loss-0 draw) and Omega Boxing Gym’s Jimboy Haya (10-3-2).

CBDP chief Kenneth Rontal and WBO Asia Pacific Supervisor Leon Panoncillo spearheaded a press conference on Thursday at the Abuhan Dos Restaurant in F. Ramos Street, Cebu City to officially launch the fight card.

Nine bouts will be featured, which will also include a six-rounder women’s bout between Hawaiian Casey Morton and Phallanuk Kongsang of Thailand.