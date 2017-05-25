US Navy retiree faces human trafficking charges

A 40-year-old American Navy retiree pleaded not guilty on accusations of keeping two female minors at a beach resort in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Jason Stone was arraigned on charges of human trafficking and child abuse before Judge Antonio Marigomen of the Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Bogo City on Friday.

Police arrested Stone last May 17 after he was found in the company of two girls.

A situation where minors in the company of a much older person not his or her family member or relative is considered prima facie evidence of trafficking and abuse of minors.

The Santa Fe Police earlier received a report regarding the presence of the foreigner with the two minors.

Policemen wen to the Marlin’s Beach Resort where they saw the American with the two girls, aged 14 and 16.

One of the girls is an elementary student while the other is a high school graduate. Both girls are residents of Barangay Maño, San Remigio town in mainland Cebu.

The police found out that the American was not related to the minors either by consanguinity or affinity.

Stone secured temporary liberty after he posted bail in court in the amount of P150,000 for the human trafficking charges filed against him, and P120,000 for the child abuse case.