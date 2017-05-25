DSWD-7 sends 10,000 food packs for Marawi evacuees

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is sending 10,000 packs of food items for the Marawi siege victims.

Lea Quintana, the information officer of DSWD-7, said that they had sent the first batch of 6,600 packs last night.

“It is expected to arrive in Iligan City tomorrow (Friday) afternoon. Our DSWD counterpart in Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) will receive and do the distribution.” Quintana told Cebu Daily News in an interview.

The 10,000 food packs were based on the request of the DSWD-ARMM last Wednesday for the Marawi siege evacuees.

Each food pack consists of six kilos of rice, four cans of canned meat, four cans of sardines and six sachets of coffee. Each food pack costs P360.

Quintana said that the remaining 3,400 packs of the 10,000 food packs for the Marawi siege victims will be sent today (Friday).

She also said the repacking of more food packs would continue at the Visayas Disaster Response Center in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City in case more food packs would be requested.

The Visayas Disaster Response Center can produce 50,000 food packs within 24 hours of operation.

She also advised those who would want to donate food items for the Marawi siege victims to coordinate with their local government units for proper coordination and communication.

The DSWD-7 has also readied 30,000 standby packs of nonfood items in case a request will arrive in their office.

Each non-food item pack consists of blanket, mosquito net, kit with toothbrush, soap, shampoo and underwear.

DSWD-7 is also ready to send social workers to help manage evacuation sites and help the Department of Health personnel in conducting stress debriefing to the evacuees.