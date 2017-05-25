SHS-AdC U-15 team in Japan for training camp

IN PREPARATION for the Singa Cup 2017 in Singapore later this year, one of Cebu’s vaunted football squads, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) under-15 team, flew to Chiba, Japan, to participate in the Japan Summer Football Camp.

The camp already started last May 23 and will run until June 1.

The team finished fourth place in the Pinas Cup 2016 and second in this year’s Aboitiz Cup. It won an age group title in the Hyundai Cup and is now setting its sights on the title of the Singa Cup.

The team is headed by coach Norman Fegidero. Players are Vincent Oronea, Aaron Choachuy, Niellson Villaver, Glenn Lopez, Pio Antiquina, Keith Fernandez, Hiroshi Iwanaga, Yoshiki Yamaguchi, Ryoichiro Eguchi, Christopher Osawa, Miguel Galang, Brian Osawa and Nathan Bajarias.

Kiann Partosa, Jacob Bruan and Julia Cabatingan will miss the training camp for more important matters.