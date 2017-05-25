Harolds Hotel offers Hcafe Themed Nights buffet

HAROLDS Hotel, one of Cebu’s premiere business hotels, introduces Hcafe’s new themed nights buffet, which is now available six days a week.

Satiate your cravings as they bring in Truly Asian every Monday, Mediterranean Night every Tuesday, Eastern Western Fusion on Wednesdays, Grills Gone Wild on Thursdays, Worldly Treasures on Fridays, and The Great Harold’s Steak Out on Saturdays.

For P458, one can get a satisfying dinner every night at Hcafe, inclusive of limitless mocktail drinks.

“We wanted to add a theme for our Monday buffet. Before it was justFantastic Monday, but we figured it was better to add a theme, thus truly Asian. Also we want our guests to experience Themed Nights six days a week for more fun,” said Gabrielle Padilla,marketing officer of Harolds Hotel.

On Mondays, BPO employees will get P50 discount to experience the famous Harold’s lechon belly with native sauce, tempura, pata tim for the Truly Asian themed night.

Hcafe is open from 6 to 9 p.m.