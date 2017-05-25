Leaders of militant groups slam plans to expand martial law to Visayas

President Rodrigo Duterte’s previous statement about his plans to expand martial law to the Visayas sparked opposition from militant group leaders in Cebu.

Teody Navea, secretary general of Sanlakas-Cebu, said their group does not entertain the idea of expanding martial law to the Visayas.

“Expanding the declaration of Martial law to Visayas nor to the entire country is totally unacceptable,” said Navea.

For him, it can only be an option if the whole country is placed under a state of rebellion and invasion.

“If the Duterte administration is keen on safeguarding and protecting the rights of the Filipino people then he should think twice and refer to the lessons of the past where Martial Law became a nightmare and was never a solution,” Navea added.

He said that he also fears that the declaration of martial law may lead to abuse.

Sanlakas Cebu, a militant group, will also hold activities this week to to further send their message opposing Duterte’s plans to expand martial law.

Another militant group Anakbayan Visayas also opposed Duterte’s plan to expand the coverage of martial law to the Visayas.

Niño Olayvar, coordinator of Anakbayan Visayas, said he is ‘highly alarmed” with the possibility of implementing it in the Visayas. ”

“Gikwestyon gani nato nganung tibuok Mindanao ang gipa ilalom sa martial law og nganong martial law og dili ‘call-out’ lang usa ang gipatuman (We even questioned his decision to put the whole of Mindanao under martial law instead of a call-out of military forces to the area),” Olayvar said.

Olayvar said that for the call out, there is deployment of more troops in a specific area, which needs emergency military support.

“We believe that martial law is not the answer to addressing terrorism or rebellion as it did not resolve these issues in the times when it was implemented during the time of Marcos (old Constitution) and during the time of Gloria (Arroyo) in Mindanao (new Constitution). What were constant however, were the human rights abuses, disappearances and illegal arrests of civilians,” Olayvar said in Cebuano.