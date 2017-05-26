Search for article

It’s official: Cavs book finals rematch with Warriors

@brianMJochoa

11:24 AM May 26th, 2017

By: Brian J. Ochoa, May 26th, 2017 11:24 AM

 

The Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to an easy 135-102 victory over the top-seeded but short-handed Boston Celtics Friday morning (Philippine time) at the TD Garden in Boston to be crowned Eastern Conference champions.

The Cavs wrapped up the series, 4-1, and will be facing arch nemesis and Western champion Golden State for the third straight time in the Finals.

LeBron James led the Cavs with 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 24 and Kevin Love chipped in 15.

Avery Bradley had 23 points to leas Boston, which played without injured star Isaiah Thomas.

