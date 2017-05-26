Search for article

Sixth most wanted drug suspect in Consolacion falls; over P200k worth of drugs seized

11:27 AM May 26th, 2017

By: Intern, May 26th, 2017

 

Sixth most wanted drug personality in Consolacion was arrested in a buy-bust that yielded over P200,000 worth of drugs in Sitio Laray, Barangay Pitogo, municipality of Consolacion, southern Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

Glennfrey Garces a.k.a ”Kolboy”, 33, was arrested at a family owned carwash adjacent to his residence in Sitio Laray.

According to Police Superintendent Mina Domingo, officer-in-charge of Consolacion Police Station, Garces unwittingly handed a sachet of illegal drug to a police poseur buyer which resulted to his arrest.

Seized from the suspect were a small sachet and three medium packs of suspected shabu which weighed 19 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P224,200.

Domingo added that Garces was also listed in the Province’s Most Wanted drug personalities.

Meanwhile, another drug personality was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion on Thursday evening.

Carlo Flores a.k.a Pislat, 21, was nabbed with six sachets of suspected shabu weighing 0.24 grams with a DDB value of P1,200.

The suspects were now detained in Consolacion Police Station and will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of Article 2 of the Republlic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

