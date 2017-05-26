PBO official: there is still enough budget for inmates’ food at CPDRC

An official of the Cebu Provincial Budget Office (PBO) said, despite the growing number of detainees at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), they are still not experiencing any problems with food supply.

In an interview on Friday morning, PBO official Danilo Rodas, said a budget of P60 per inmate per meal has already been allocated for the 3,017 inmates now detained at the 1,500-capacity jail facility.

According to Rodas, the excess budget from January to May can still support the growing number of detainees at the facility.

He said will just notify if they run out of budget./CNU Comm Intern Shaira Marie Rama.