High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel reenact famous duet “What I’ve Been Looking For”

ADVERTISEMENT

After a decade-long clamor by fans, Ashley Tisdale reunited with her “High School Musical “co-star Lucas Grabeel for an amazing rendition of their famous duet.

On Tuesday, Tisdale featured Grabeel in her newest entry on her YouTube blog “Music Sessions” as they did a remake of “What I’ve Been Looking For”, one of the hits they performed for the Disney movie, where Tisdale played Sharpey Evans and Grabeel was her twin-sidekick brother, Ryan.

The video has since been viewed 1.7 million times as of Friday.

“It’s been ten years since we sang this song so it was really crazy just thinking what would be the best song to sing with you and this instantly came to my mind,” Grabeel said.

According to Grabeel, he started learning to play the song on the piano and was instantly taken aback.

He further said that changing the arrangement of the songs makes it more modern and fresh after they last sang it in 2007 on tour.

Tisdale also admitted they were never close pals with Grabeel off-camera.

“We were not good friends, we were not close and we hated each other… but I love your voice (referring to Grabeel),” Tisdale confessed to her youtube followers.

Tisdale also asked Grabeel what part of her body he likes and Grabeel jokingly answered: “I love your hair” while trying to imitate Sharpey’s voice.

After posting her video on social media, she later thanked her fans via Twitter.

Since opening her blog on YouTube, Tisdale mesmerized netizens including “High School Musical” fans through covers of her favorite songs.

In January, she also invited her “High School Musical” co-stars, Vanessa Hudgens and sang Elle King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s.”