PDEA nabs 5 drug suspects in buy-bust

04:14 PM May 26th, 2017

By: Nestle L. Semilla
300 grams of illegal drugs with estimated market value of P840,000 were seized by PDEA 7 agents during a buy-bust in Barangay Mambaling on Friday morning. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Five drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Alaska Mambaling Proper, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City early morning on Friday.

Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) successfully transacted five grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu from Jose Abayan, 31, who was the subject of the arrest.

Along with Abayan, the anti-drug group also arrested Steve Villeno, 29; Michelle Villeno,26; Margie Villeno, 49; and Cyril Jamar, 26.

Seized from the suspects were more or less 300 grams of illegal drugs with estimated market value of P840,000.

