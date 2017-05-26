Search for article

Drug den ‘maintainer’, five others arrested in Calamba

04:26 PM May 26th, 2017

By: Nestle L. Semilla, May 26th, 2017 04:26 PM
The drug suspects including an alleged drug den maintainer, were arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Calamba on Friday morning. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/PDEA 7)

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) arrested six drug suspects including a maintainer of a drug den in A. Lopez St., Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Friday morning.

Mary Grace Cuizon, 25, an alleged drug den maintainer, was among the six suspects arrested by PDEA 7 agents during a raid at 8 a.m.

Seized from her were 50 grams of illegal drugs, which is the subject of sale.

Also arrested were Josue Jaca, 41; Jennifer Jaca, 38; Crisaldo Laurencian, 33; Ian Banzon, 20; and Eugene Escarlan, 45.

Josue, Jennifer and Laurencian were Cuizon’s neighbors while Banzon and Escarlan are from Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

The agents were able to confiscate a total of 130 grams of shabu from the drug suspects with an estimated value of P504,000.

