DepEd official: Zapatera Muslim teachers could be among those stranded in Marawi

Two Muslim teachers assigned in Zapatera Elementary School may be among the affected individuals stranded in Marawi City due to the on going siege.

Bianito Dagatan, schools division superintendent of Cebu City, confirmed in a phone interview on Friday afternoon that the two female teachers are teaching Madrasah Education Program for Muslim students in Zapatera Elementary School.

As of Friday afternoon, Dagatan said they are still verifying if the teachers are still in Marawi City.

The teachers, he said, visited their families in Marawi City and planned to join their family during the start of Ramadan, which is on Saturday, May 27.

Dagatan said that he is still getting the complete names and backgrounds of teachers.

There are ten teachers in Cebu City who are assigned to teach Madrasah Education Program for Muslim students.

According to the Department of Education (Deped) website, Madrasah Education Program is a comprehensive program for Muslim learners in public and private schools, which provides appropriate and relevant educational opportunities within the context of their cultures, customs, traditions and interests.

Dagatan said the program includes teaching Muslim students the Arabic language and Muslim values.