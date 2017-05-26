House approves bill on Mandaue’s lone congressional district bid

Proponents of Mandaue City’s lone district bid are one step closer to realizing their dream after the House committee on local government approved House Bill 4117 authored by Rep. Jonas Cortes of Cebu’s 6th district.

“This bill affords the city and its constituents the right to enjoy the privileges appurtenant to a legally declared congressional district and will ultimately redound to the benefit of the people, not only of Mandaue City but also of the sixth district by way of better welfare, service and benefits,” Cortes said in a privilege speech.

Cortes, a former mayor of Mandaue City, said the city has 365,144 residents and is known to be Cebu’s industrial center.

The conversion of Mandaue City into a lone district was one of the campaign promises of Cortes when he ran for district representative during last year’s elections.

If enacted into law, Mandaue City will leave Cebu’s sixth district which is composed of the towns of Consolacion and Cordova.

This will also allow the city to receive funding in the General Appropriations Act every year after its approval.

During the committee deliberation, Cortes thanked several officials for supporting his bill including former Cordova mayor Adelino Sitoy, who is now presidential adviser on legislative affairs and head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO).

He also thanked Cordova Mayor Therese Sitoy-Cho and Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado and some councilors of the two towns who also attended the committee deliberation.

The passage of the bill was backed by the Mandaue City Council which earlier passed a resolution supporting the conversion of the city into a district.

At the same time, the Cebu Provincial Board also approved a resolution by Board Members Thadeo Jovito Ouano and Glenn Bercede supporting the bill.

Jamaal James Calipayan, the chief of staff of Cortes, said the next step will be an endorsement of the approved committee report to the committee on rules.

“It will be forwarded to the floor for a period of sponsorship and deliberation at the plenary for the second reading. Then the third and final reading,” he said.

After this, the bill will have to be referred to the Senate for their own version.