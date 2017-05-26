Lapu fire victims move out from school, relocate to gym

FIRE victims of Sitio Upa Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City already left the Pusok National High School in which they were temporarily relocated after last Sunday dawn’s fire.

Andy Berame, chief of Lapu-Lapu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Office, said the fire victims were transferred to the Barangay Pusok gymnasium yesterday.

“The barangay gymnasium is bigger and more secure,” he said. Portable toilets, wash areas and a kitchen were provided to the families who were monitored by ronda tanods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berame said non-government organizations (NGOs) are still providing aid while the urban poor association is negotiating with the lot owner to allow the families to return to their areas.

Some have opted to go back to their location. There was no report yet on the missing eight-year-old girl identified as Jacel Nacional.