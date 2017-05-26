Arrival of 13 robe-wearing Muslims alarms Bohol cops

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The arrival of 13 men clad in thobe, the traditional robe attire for Muslim men, from Cagayan de Oro City created a stir in Jagna town, Bohol, in view of the tension in Marawi City.

It turned out that these “suspicious-looking” men were Muslim missionaries who were preparing for the start of Ramadan scheduled for Saturday.

Senior Insp. Hernan Legaspi, chief of Jagna Police Station, said the 13 missionaries arrived aboard a sea craft from Cagayan de Oro City about 5 a.m. on May 23, at Jagna port, 63 km east of Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of them were wearing the long-sleeved, ankle-length robe when they disembarked from the small ferry boat.

Legaspi said due to the tension in Marawi, the police stationed in Jagna had been placed on heightened alert since Tuesday to increase security at the town’s port, where vessels dock and unload passengers usually from Mindanao.

The heightened security stemmed from the attempt of the Abu Sayyaf members to set up a base in the province of Bohol on April 10.

The attempt was foiled following the killing of at least 10 Abu Sayyaf members in separate string of operations that lasted for more than a month.

The security was further beefed up following the ongoing siege in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, that started on Tuesday afternoon after the government forces conducted a raid at the safehouse of Isnilon Hapilon, a top leader of the Abu Sayyaf bandits based in Basilan and also a leader of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia.

When the 13 missionaries arrived at the port, they were approached by the police and were interviewed at the pier.

It turned out that the 13 men are Maranaos and are Davao-based missionaries who were scheduled to visit Muslim communities in Tagbilaran City and the towns of Jagna, Ubay and Talibon for the Ramadan.