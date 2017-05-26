Anti-drug operations result in arrest of 21 persons in Cebu

Over a million pesos’ worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by the agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in separate drug busts in Cebu Friday morning.

The separate operations in Cebu City led to the arrest of 11 persons.

Five drug suspects were arrested in Alaska Proper in Barangay Mambaling at around 5:30 a.m. yesterday.

PDEA-7 operatives were allegedly able to buy five grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu from Jose Abayan, 31, who was the subject of the buy-bust operation.

Arrested with Abayan were Steve Villeno, Michelle Villeno, Margie Villeno and Cyril Jamar.

The anti-drug personnel were allegedly able to seize around 300 grams of shabu valued at P840,000.

In Barangay Calamba, six persons, including an alleged maintainer of a drug den, were arrested along A. Lopez Street.

Mary Grace Cuizon, who allegedly maintained a drug den, was arrested in a buy-bust operation at around 8:00 a.m.

Seized from her were 50 grams of illegal drugs which was the subject of sale.

PDEA-7 also arrested Josue Jaca, Jennifer Jaca and Crisaldo Laurencian, who are Cuizon’s neighbors, and Ian Banzon and Eugene Escarlan, who are from Barangay Capitol Site.

The agents were able to confiscate 130 grams of shabu from the suspects valued at P504,000.

In Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, police operatives of the Mandaue City Police Office arrested a family and their helper, a minor, during a buy bust Thursday night.

Arrested were Patrick Roel Legaspi, 36; his wife Melody Legaspi, 37; his wife’s son Rommel Espino, 21; and Christian (not his real name), their 16-year-old helper, all residing at the Espina Compound in Barangay Tipolo.

The police team led by Senior Insp. Marvin Fegarido allegedly confiscated several packs of shabu valued at P10,000 and P500 in buy-bust money from Patrick.

In Consolacion, separate buy-bust operations netted two suspects, identified as Glennfrey Garces, 33, and Carlo Flores, 21.

In Liloan, police arrested two persons during a checkpoint at the national highway for alleged possession of shabu inside their vehicle, Wednesday evening. They were identified as Francis Bocatcat and Randy Mondigo. Seized were P15,000 worth of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

In Dumanjug town, a jeepney conductor was arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs last Thursday in Barangay Paculob. The conductor was identified as Nap Compasion, who is now detained at the Dumajug Police Station.

In San Francisco, Camotes, a buy-bust operation resulted in the arrest of one Yonerex Almacin.