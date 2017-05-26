Flights continue to and from Mindanao amid martial law

Major airlines continue to service commercial flights to and from Mindanao despite the ongoing military offensive in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province.

But airline companies like AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and its subsidiary, Cebgo gave their passengers headed to and from Mindanao the option to rebook or place the cost of tickets in a travel fund if they are concerned about heading there.

“Operations of Cebu Pacific in Mindanao remain normal, with no restrictions or limitations imposed on air travel by authorities,” the airline said in its advisory dated May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Guests with travel dates from May 25 to 31, 2017 can rebook their tickets free of charge if they are concerned about traveling to Mindanao which had been placed under martial law due to the ongoing offensive in Marawi City.

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo fly to 14 destinations in Mindanao. These are Surigao, Siargao, Tandag, Camiguin, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Ozamiz, Dipolog, Pagadian, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato, General Santos and Davao.

AirAsia also issued a similar advisory on May 25 at 10:55 a.m. It said guests flying to and from Davao from May 25 to July 25 can reschedule their flights until August 25, 2017 or place the cost of their tickets in a credit shell valid for 90 days.

As more stringent security measures are being enforced, AirAsia advised its guests to allocate sufficient travel time heading to the airport.

Rumors circulated that flights to Mindanao were canceled in the wake of the Marawi City and the subsequent declaration of martial law there.

But GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., which operates the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, dispelled these speculations.

“All operations from Mactan Cebu International Airport are proceeding as normal. There have been no flight cancellations or adjustments to or from Mindanao destinations and Cebu,” it said in an official statement.