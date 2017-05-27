3 persons nabbed in Minglanilla drug bust

THREE persons were arrested and packs of suspected shabu were seized in a drug buy-bust operation in a subdivision in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

Orlando Llena, 41, Mae Villanueva, 28, and Mary Joy Paca, 27, yielded four packs believed to contain shabu worth P106,200, police said.

The anti-drug operation was conducted past 10 p.m. Friday at the house of Llena in Deca Homes in Mingllanilla. The two other suspects are residents of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The suspects were detained at the Minglanilla Police Station pending the filing of charges against them, police said.