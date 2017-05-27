Accountant shot by robbers near mall dies

The 25-year-old accountant who was robbed and shot by two unidentified men on Friday afternoon was proclaimed dead-on-arrival at the Miller Hospital.

Jennelyn Aquino, a native of Bulacan, suffered three gunshot wounds on her head and body.

She was rushed to the Miller Hospital in Barangay San Nicolas but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, said SPO4 Jelson Solibio of the Mambaling Police Station.

Based on the initial investigation, Aquino withdrew money inside a mall in Cebu City before she boarded a service vehicle on her way to a construction company located just across the mall.

The money, according to the police, was supposed to be distributed to construction workers as salaries.

When Aquino disembarked from the vehicle, two men on board a motorcycle allegedly approached her, grabbed the bag containing at least P700,000 cash and shot her before they sped off.

The victim was accompanied by a company driver who was inside the vehicle when the incident happened.