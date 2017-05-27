Torrequemada dominates

FRED Torrequemada bagged his second straight weekly title in the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA) Friday Group Bowling Tournament last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Torrequemada topped the men’s division by knocking down 860 pins.

Inday Aguilar, on the other hand, scored 815 pinfalls to emerge as the top bowler in the ladies’ division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rey Velarde captured the second place honors behind Torrequemada with 835, while Ging Francisco ranked third with 834. Joseph Yu claimed the fourth spot with 831 and Docdoc Gothong settled for fifth place with 806.

Baby Bacon trailed Aguilar with 771 while Cristilyn Tan placed third with 696. Esther Francisco landed at fourth with 690.