ALA Gym’s undefeated prospect Cataraja eager for comeback in PP41

UNBEATEN prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja is raring to step back into the ring after an eight-month hiatus as he sees action in the under card of the Pinoy Pride 41 on July 8 at the IC3 Convention Center in Cebu City.

The ALA Boxing Gym stalwart who is unbeaten in five fights with four knockout victories took a long break to focus on his studies as criminology student at the University of the Visayas (UV).

He finally graduated last April, an achievement that served as an inspiration to many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cataraja last fought in November of last year where he won via first-round technical knockout (TKO over fellow Cebuano John Kenan Villaflor at the Cebu Coliseum.

“I’m very excited to fight again. I started training right after my graduation last month and I am very glad and excited when I learned I am going to fight in Pinoy Pride 41,” he said.

Cataraja will fight a fellow Filipino boxer whose name will be announced soon according to ALA Promotions International.

Cataraja will join other ALA Boxing Gym stalwarts namely Jeo Santisima, Albert Pagara and Melvin Jerusalem in the fight card to be headed by unbeaten Boholano Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo fighting Nicaraguan veteran Daniel Diaz.