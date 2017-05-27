USC, SWU score wins at start of 2017 St. Isidore Parish Fiesta Invitational Cup

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras took off to strong starts as they prevailed over separate opponents at the start of the 2017 St. Isidore Parish Fiesta Invitational Cup yesterday at the Saint Bernard Municipal Gymnasium in Southern Leyte.

The Cobras rallied in the endgame to chalk up an overtime 78-75 win over the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, while the Warriors held off the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers for a 56-52 victory.

Shaquille Imperial erupted for a game-high 29 points to lead the Cobras, who overhauled a 17-point deficit in the final 8:41 of regulation to escape with the come-from-behind impressive win.

Jovanie Luz added 12 markers, most of them came in the fourth, which ended at 63-all.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

SWU (78) – Imperial 29, Luz 12, Fernandez 10, Polican 6, Molina 6, Roncal 5, Ugsang 5, Bayhonan 2.

UV (75) – Sackor 13, Suerte 12, Balabag 11, Segumpan 8, Napao 8, Soliva 6, Testa 2, Albina 2, Adente 1.QUARTERSCORES:13-19, 34-34, 51-42, 63-63, 78-75 (OT).

SECOND GAME

USC (56) – Cadavis 11, Oleodo 9, Marata 7, Cabanog 6, Saycon 6, Oguis 4, Aranas 3, Rabat 2, Labiste 2, Araw-araw 2, Mangubat 2, Ecarma 2.

USPF (52) – Cada 10, Cauba 9, Colina 6, Batac 6, Patalinghug 6, Managor 6, Villanon 5, Avancena 2, Bajamunde 1, Mangyao 1. QUARTERSCORES:16-9, 30-14, 40-35, 56-52.