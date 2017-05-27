SHS-AdC shines in Dreamers cagewars

THE SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles crushed the Roxas from Zamboanga del Norte, 64-44, to capture the 18-under division title of the 2017 Dreamers Regional Basketball Challenge on Saturday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue, Cebu City.

The Magis Eagles leaned on a strong second half performance to get past the shifty Roxas squad, which tied the game at 29-all midway through the third period.

However, the veteran-laden Magis Eagles did not flinch and responded with a 12-2 run that was capped by consecutive three-pointers by Ramonito Lapina and new recruit Franz Diaz from De La Salle-Zobel to again pull away, 41-31.

Another 13-2 blast at the onset of the fourth sealed the win and the crown for Ateneo de Cebu as it pushed their lead to 19, 57-38, with less than five minutes remaining in the contest.

Wingman Patrick Yu led the Magis Eagles with 26 points. Left big man Christian Manaytay was eventually named tournament MVP.

John Pinero led Roxas with 21 points.

In the 16-under division, the Tacloban Active Basketball Center, Inc. (TABCI) upset Ateneo de Cebu, 52-43.

Mark Guilhang guided the visitors to the impressive win with 17 points.

In the 13-under class, the RP Youth squad of head coach Mark Herrera cruised to the crown after bashing the Pinoy Youth Dreamers, 69-46.

Fresh off a triumphant campaign in the DSA Asia Cup Invitational in Hong Kong last month, the RP team showed its mettle and got 14 points each from Kerwin Flores and Prince Alao.

The five-day tournament was organized by Pinoy Youth Dreamers of Beaujing Acot and sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.