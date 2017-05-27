Nuñal still in hospital two months after incident

Two months after road rage victim Ephraim Nuñal was shot, he still remains in the hospital, unable to stand or walk normally.

He longs for the day when he will be able to do all the things he did before he was allegedly shot last March, by David Lim, Jr.

His lawyer, Mundlyn Misal-Martin, said her client still fears for his life, knowing that Lim comes from a wealthy and influential family.

Martin said that until now, her client still has a police security detail.

She said the family is still traumatized over the incident.

“In fact, during the last hearing, the mother cried,” said Martin.

For now, their immediate concern is for Nuñal to heal completely.

“He can’t stand yet so he can’t go back to his normal life and work,” Martin said.

Nuñal is still confined at a private hospital but as soon as his doctors will give him a clearance, his family will bring him home. The Nuñals are the ones paying for his medical bills, said Martin.

He still needs to undergo therapy to help him walk again, said Martin.

“What is important for him right now is to be able to walk. Right now he can’t do both (walk and stand),” Martin added.

Nuñal works as a nurse in a private hospital in Mandaue City and is on indefinite leave.

On March 19, Nuñal and Lim had a traffic altercation at F. Sotto Street, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, which resulted to two gun shot wounds on Nuñal’s leg.

Lim is facing charges of frustrated homicide and illegal possession of ammunition before Regional Trial Court Judge Alexander Acosta.

Lim applied for leave of court to travel with his family on a cruise in the United States and Canada on May 29, a request which the court granted.

“We shall await the date he said he will come home. If he will not come home, we shall seek assistance of the proper authorities,” Martin said.

The camp of Nuñal is determined that Lim will be arraigned without further delay.

Martin said her client is positive he will get the justice he deserves.