Gabii sa Kabilin: It’s the night to be happy

Of all the spectators at the Mandaue Presidencia that night, it was 12-year-old Philip “Pilipoy” Bautista Jr. who was most impressed by the colorful dresses and elaborate costumes of the Gabii sa Kabilin performers.

The “kandila boy,” as he likes to describe himself because he sells candles, moved to Cebu in February 2017 from Tacloban City after three years of being out of school following the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Yolanda to their home back in November 2013.

His father, Philip Sr., and four siblings, Emi, 16; Sherepih, 14; Nicole, 10; and Sofia, 8, survived the typhoon.

But their mother, Sheryl, was not as lucky. Her body was never found. She was last known to have worked in the “big house by the sea” where she served as a househelper.

“I have called Mandaue as my home since my father decided to move me and my sister Nicole here to be with our grandparents. He said we can go to school here while he tries to build our house back in Barangay 59-A, Sampaguita Street,” he said in Waray.

Pilipoy now lives with his grandparents, Lilian and Arnulfo, his father’s parents, in Barangay Tabogon, Mandaue City.

The couple sells candles for a living at the National Shrine of Saint Joseph in Mandaue City.

Pilipoy said he cried so hard he felt his eyes were dissolved by his tears when his father told them that their mother was presumed dead.

Pilipoy is an upbeat boy and always ready with an English line or two to showcase his ability to speak the foreign language.

During Friday night’s Gabii sa Kabilin, he was standing by the book booth of Phialo Trading Corp. because “it’s the best spot to watch all the performances.”

He was smiling the whole time.

“Damo nga salamat Mandaue kay nagrisyo an mga tawo parehas ha akon,” said Pilipoy.

(Thank you very much, Mandaue, because people like me are joyous tonight.)

Mandaue City tourism officer-in-charge Josephus “Sweet” Bihag said their participation in this year’s Gabii sa Kabilin aimed to present Mandaue as a city that warmly welcomes locals and visitors.

Hence the line, “Dayon kamo sa Mandaue.”

The city went all out last Friday night as they showcased the talents of internationally recognized and award-winning public elementary and high school students of the city.

The 30-minute performance cycle was divided into four stations.

Station 1 featured the Ibabao Elementary School-Ukulele Ensemble while station 2 had the Mandaue City School for the Arts Youth Choir.

Guests were “toured” in the area as the performances were not limited to just one stage.

Station 3 had ethnic dances by the Mandaue Science High School Dance Company, and station 4 capped off the festivity with students from Don Gerardo Ouano Memorial National High School presenting traditional dances.

For this year’s Gabii sa Kabilin participation, Bihag worked with director Oliver Fegueroa and assistant director Giovanni Flores, who are residents of Mandaue City.

Native delicacies were sold in the area and books on Cebu’s culture and heritage published by the University of San Carlos Press and printed by ClintKAMMS Corp. were displayed.

“Our goal this year is to invite people to come to Mandaue and make themselves at home… that they will feel they are part of a family who welcomes

them with open arms,” said Bihag.

Around midnight, as the crowd dissipated and the performers exhausted from a six-hour activity, Pilipoy calmly counts his earnings that day.

Around P351 for selling 351 candles.

The boy flashed his signature big smile as he happily jumped up and down, hugging a box with a few candle sticks and spare change.

“I have money to buy school requirements! I can go back to school in June! It’s the night to be happy,” Pilipoy said as he walked away to tell his grandmother the good news.