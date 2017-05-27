Students, foreign visitors enthralled by Gabii Sa Kabilin

Both domestic and foreign visitors were enthralled by the music, the spoken poetry and entertainment like a museum hunt challenge during the 11th Gabii sa Kabilin.

For 18-year-old Education student Kisha Engracial, it was a great experience to be able to join the night of heritage saying she did not believe that it could be one of her memorable experiences visiting museums.

“Naa ‘sab diay kanindot sa kagahapon (There is something good about the past),” said Kisha Engracial, one of several students who attended the Gabii Sa Kabilin.

A first timer, Engracial said she was captivated by Cebu’s rich history, culture and colorful tradition as reflected in the artifacts, paintings, photos and memorabilia on display in the museums of the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu province.

“Our past becomes our direction to the future, it molds every person,” said 19-year-old student Kim Cruz.

A Venezuelan visitor named Elena Palacios said she found the artifacts “very good and interesting” as she saw “a lot of culture and Cebuano history” in them.

Palacios, a general manager of a company manufacturing laser printers and imaging products, said it was her first time to join the Gabii sa Kabilin and she found it time well spent.

“Cebuanos really want to show what they have, what’s their heritage, a lot of things to show to be proud of,” Palacios said. She said she found Cebuano hospitality heart-warming and invited everyone to attend the event.

Organizers said this year’s Gabii sa Kabilin is significant since it leads up to their 15th year anniversary in 2021.

“It’s a very big year for the Philippines especially for Cebu because that is the 500th year of the coming of explorer Ferdinand Magellan which changed the country’s history,” said Florencio Moreño, the curator of Casa Gorordo Museum and one of the organizers.