Doria: Only criminals fear Martial Law implementation

Police officials in Cebu are willing to allow civilians to carry firearms and help authorities fight terrorists and criminals as long as there is an order from higher-ups allowing it.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he trusts the wisdom of President Rodrigo Duterte who recently made public his plan to allow civilians to carry firearms in case the situation in Marawi City goes out of hand.

“I can’t comment further because I have not heard the entire speech of the President. But we will always support whatever his peace and order programs are,” said the region’s top police official in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

Senior Supt. Jose Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office, shared the same sentiment.

“Kung ako, ang instructions sa atin ay handa nating ipatupad (We are ready to implement whatever instructions will be given to us),” he said in a phone interview.

At a press conference upon his arrival in Manila from Russia last Tuesday, Duterte said he will allow civilians to carry firearms if things go out of hand and there is “severe fighting” in Mindanao.

“I will allow the Mindanaoans, Moros, and Christians alike, if you are in a possession of a gun licensed by government and in order to give you security and protect your family, you can bring it out,” he said.

However, only civilians holding proper licenses under their name will be allowed to do so.

President Duterte has declared martial law in Mindanao for 60 days as the clash between government troops and the Maute terror group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur continues.

He said he may extend the martial law in the Visayas and Luzon regions to stop terrorists from sowing violence in other parts of the country.

The Islamic State-inspired Maute militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) took over parts of Marawi, burned infrastructure, and took hostage a Catholic priest and 13 others.

The siege dragged on and triggered mass evacuation and destruction of a number of establishments.

So far, at least 31 Maute terrorists of different nationalities, 11 soldiers, and two police officers have been killed in the firefight.

Although martial law has not been declared in Cebu, random checkpoints are already being conducted at strategic locations to avert terror attacks.

Doria said law-abiding citizens have nothing to worry even if martial law will be declared in Cebu.

“Only criminals must fear martial law. Other people in Cebu City who obey the laws must not worry at all,” he said.

“In case martial law will be extended to the Visayas region, we are ready to implement it and we assure the public that human rights will be upheld at all times,” he added.

A week before the opening of classes in public schools, Doria ordered all police station chiefs to identify schools and universities within their jurisdiction and determine the possible problems that may occur.

Since all police units are still under full alert status, all policemen are expected to report to work and cover as many areas as possible.

The Cebu City Police Office and all its 11 stations will deploy in full force its personnel during the opening of classes.