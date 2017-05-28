Faulty eletrical wiring common cause of school fires — BFP

With the opening of classes in public schools next week, the Bureau of Fire Protection is reminding school officials and teachers to check their electrical connections to prevent fires from breaking out this school year.

Senior Superintendent Samuel Tadeo, director of BFP-7, advised them to avoid overloading electrical outlets by using too many extension wires, resulting in “octopus connections.”

“Make sure to unplug all the connections before going home,” Tadeo said.

While he did not have the specific numbers of schools which have been either totally or partially burned this year, he said faulty electrical wiring had been the common causes of fires in schools.

The last reported school fire was last February 14, when 12 classrooms at the Maribago Elementary and High Schools were destroyed during a fire in Sitio Datag, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Ang pakiusap lang po namin ay mag-ingat po lalo na pasukan na ulit (Please take extra care especially as classes will start soon),” he added.

Meanwhile, students who are looking to rent houses or are living in dormitories are advised to check if the place they will rent have business permits.

“When there is business permit presented, then this means that this establishment has undergone inspection by the BFP,” he said.

The students should also locate the fire exit and ensure that there are fire extinguishers and emergency lights.