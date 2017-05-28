Leukemia warrior living, loving life to the fullest

Philip Villegas was eight years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a condition in which an abnormal amount of white blood cells accumulate in the bone marrow.

His mother Connie said she didn’t need to explain to him about his condition since he had experienced its symptoms. In fact, she said her son had an understanding of his ailment far beyond his youth.

“I didn’t question God when we learned about his leukemia because it was Philip himself who told me that his life is just borrowed from the creator and we will eventually go back to where we come from,” Connie said.

Connie runs a sari-sari store in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, while raising Philip and his younger brother Jesu on her own.

Connie said Philip, who just celebrated his 12th birthday last May 24, is still a h appy child even when he is undergoing chemotherapy sessions. He is not ashamed to go to school even when he loses hair.

“Why would I be ashamed? This is not my own doing. It’s the effect of the medicine that is injected in my body so I can live longer and be with my mother, brother and friends,” Philip said in Cebuano.

His positive outlook in life makes Connie feel that leukemia is just a part of the ongoing family story here on earth.

“I only have (earnings from) the sari-sari store to support our needs and I have two children, one of them has leukemia. But I feel like I don’t have a problem because Philip understands what we’re going through,” she said.

“He knows when we go to the doctor that I only have enough money to pay for his fare. He knows how I plead to the doctor when we don’t have enough money to pay for his chemo sessions,” Connie said.

Philip undergoes monthly chemotherapy session. He will be in Grade 4 when classes start next month. Philip loves to read and listen to stories.

At the Siloy Creative Workshop held last May 27, Philip was upbeat and active in learning drawing and painting, listening to stories and participating in the writing of their own stories.

The event was organized by Cebu Daily News and J Centre Mall in partnership with the Basadours, Dunkin Donuts, Jumping Clay and the University of San Carlos Advertising Arts Association.

He was joined by fellow children from Cancer Warriors Foundation and Sunshine Corner Ministry of Encouragement Inc.

The literacy development advocacy group Basadours, led by executive director Tara Rama, spearheaded the storytelling and story writing session under the brand Story Hours.

During the session, the children listened as the book, “Estrellita: The Little Wishing Star” by May Tobias-Papa was read to them. It tells the story of a young star named Estrellita who tried her best to shine the brightest so she can fulfill the wish of a sick boy named Noel.

It was followed by a writing activity where the children were asked to write their wishes on star-shaped cutouts. Their wishes were then written in story format.

Nine-year-old Mary (not her real name) wished that more people will love her so there will be no more fighting. The girl’s mother is dead, her father unknown and the next of kin did not want to take her.

She now lives at the Sunshine Corner Ministry with 41 other children in Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City. When asked what he wanted, Philip wished for cute puppies because “they are loyal and they will protect me in the long run.”

Asked why he did not wish to be cured of his disease, Philip said: “God knows that already. I pray every day. When you have leukemia, there is a 50 percent chance that you will survive, 50 percent that you will die. It’s about loving what you have now so you make the most out of your life on earth.”