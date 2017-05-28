Bogo City gets drug-free status

OFFICIALS of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) officially confirmed Bogo City’s status as a drug-free city in simple rites held at Bogo City Hall last Friday afternoon.

Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez said the city govern ment cleared the city of drugs a year after President Rodrigo Duterte was sworn into office and vowed to cleanse the country of the illegal drug menace.

Martinez said they achieved this through the active participation of stakeholders like barangay officials and their close coordination and cooperation with the PDEA and the police.

He said their rehabilitation and reintegration (RERE) program had been entered into by 1,200 drug surrenderers.

Supt. Byron Allatog, Bogo City police chief, said they considered the President’s marching orders as a challenge to them to wipe out the drug menace in the city.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 chief, said they hope that Bogo City will serve to motivate other local governments into achieving a drug-free status.

In a speech, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said despite the extra work, the provincial government will fully cooperate and assist law enforcement agencies in their campaign against illegal drugs.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said Bogo City’s drug-free status will be subject to constant monitoring and evaluation.

He said it isn’t easy for local governments to consistently maintain drug-free status.