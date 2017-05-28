Police looking into ‘inside job’ angle

The possiblity that the killing of an accountant of a construction firm was perpetrated by someone inside the company is now among the angles being looked into by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Mambaling Police Station chief Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez said it would seem that the perpetrators know the victim and her schedule of withdrawing money from the bank.

“Usa na sa atong gitan-aw ang inside job. Kay nganong kahibaw kanus-a mogawas ang accountant, unsang orasa maabot ang biktima ngadto sa site,” Sanchez said.

(We are looking into the possibility of an inside job because the suspects seemed to know when the accountant would withdraw money and what time she would arrive at the construction site.)

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak also believes the crime was an inside job.

He is asking witnesses to volunteer information that would help to solve the crime.

“We urge the public and witnesses to help us identify the suspects. We (city government) urge the police for a steady investigation so the case will be solved,” Tumulak said.

Sanchez said there was a witness who saw the motorcycle of the suspects, and gave a statement to the Theft and Robbery Section (TRS) of CCPO, including the plate number of the motorcycle.

Three Teams

Three teams of the CCPO have joined forces in the investigation: the Mambaling Police Station, the TRS and the Homicide Section.

Last Saturday, Jennelyn Aquino, accountant of Vicsan Construction which has a project near the Pedro Calungsod Shrine at the South Road Properties (SRP), was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen, who took her bag containing at least P700,000 payroll money.

The 25-year-old accountant who hailed from Bulacan suffered three gunshot wounds on her head and body which resulted in her death.

Her parents arrived in Cebu yesterday morning and brought her remains to Bulacan in the afternoon.

Sanchez said they are now investigating the driver of the car Aquino took in going to the site and the security guard on duty.

The police are also procuring a list of workers and office employees of the construction firm who were absent when the shooting happened.

“Among gipakuha ang mga nang-absent. Daghan-daghan sila. Atong i-invite for questioning,” Sanchez said.

(We asked them to provide us with the names of those who are absent on the day of the incident and invite them for questioning.)

The police have also secured the footage of the CCTV camera of the mall near the construction site.

TRS will examine the CCTV camera footage while Homicide will investigate the employees.