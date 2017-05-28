Barangay alarm for emergency

Barangays should establish their own Barangay Alarm System to ensure efficient communications during disasters and emergencies.

A resolution filed by Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, which was approved by the City Council last week, urged barangay officials to put up a warning system, whether sirens or announcements on loud speakers, to warn and alert their residents in case of emergency situations.

“Local officials should ensure that they have the right crisis communications systems in place to facilitate communication and help officials, business owners, school administrators and residents share crucial information in the unlikely event that a disaster does occur,” read the resolution.

The resolution was addressed to the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) so they could disseminate it to city’s 80 barangays.

Sought for comment on the resolution, ABC President Philip Zafra said he supports it.

Zafra, who is the barangay captain of Tisa, said the ABC had planned this but budget constraints have delayed the project.

“It’s indeed very essential in emergency response and such other similar instances. We fully support its creation. In fact, that’s the direction that we want to take. It’s just that we lack the necessary resources for now,” he said.

“But definitely, we will have it established in every barangay,” Zafra added.

The proposal was also supported by Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia.

He said the proposed Barangay Alarm System, or technically, an early warning system, is very useful during emergencies.

He said it should be part of disaster preparedness efforts that must be done by the city’s different barangays and that its establishment is overdue.

“This will be good if it’s implemented in the barangays because they know better their localities. They know the risks and hazards within their barangay,” Bañacia said.

As to the funds for its establishment, he said that each barangay is mandated by law to set aside five percent of their barangay budget for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) funds.

Of this amount, 70 percent should be set aside for preparedness programs and projects while the remaining 30 percent is for emergency response purposes.

He said an early warning system is part of disaster preparedness.

Bañacia also said his office can provide assistance through technical support and capability building among the barangay’s DRRM staff and their residents.

Bañacia said there are already a couple of barangays that have established this kind of early warning system.

He said that in Sitio Alaska Mambaling in Barangay Mambaling, they have a bell which they sound off during emergencies like fire.

The same was also installed in Barangay Sirao which, just last year, had landslides and tension cracks.

Barangay Pasil uses loudspeakers to make emergency announcements.

“The barangays have the funds. They have a DRRM committee. It must be the barangay that should champion for this. It will really depend on the initiative of the barangay captain,” Bañacia said.