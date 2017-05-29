CEBUCON celebrates milestone at SM Seaside

Construction Show Cebu (CEBUCON), touted as the biggest and longest running annual building and construction exhibit in the Southern Philippines, marks another milestone as it celebrates its 25th year of bringing the best of the best all in one venue.

With the theme “25 Years of Building Business Networks in the Construction Industry in the Southern Philippines”, CEBUCON remains relevant by showcasing product solutions, innovations and expertise that meet the current and future demands of the industry in the region.

According to its organizer, L.A. Ducut & Company, Inc.’s Managing Director Lilibeth D. Abais, the milestone is evident that CEBUCON is able to deliver its commitment to be a vital trade link between suppliers and their market in the region’s construction industry.

For its 25th anniversary, CEBUCON partners with the premier lifestyle destination in the South, SM Seaside City Cebu.

The 4-day event will feature over a hundred companies from Cebu, Manila, and around the world.

This year, CEBUCON partners with the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) District C-1 for a design competition exploring what the Compania Maritima building could be in the eyes of the architects.

Arkisketchers Cebu, a group of Cebuano architects aiming to put life back into architectural sketching, will hold an exhibit featuring their best manual sketches and watercolor paintings.

Architechnologies, the sole distributor of ProgeCAD in the Philippines, will also launch the newest ProgeCAD Professional 2018.

Hardwares Consolidated, Inc. will also be holding its induction of officers during the event.

You may visit The 25th Construction Show Cebu on June 2 to 5 at the Sky Hall and Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. Admission is free.

For inquiries, call 232-3729 / 09178973207 / 870-9818 or visit their Facebook page: facebook.com/ConstructionShowCebu.