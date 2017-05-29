Filipino Homes opens branch in Mandaue

Filipino Homes is a brainchild of Anthony Leuterio, President and CEO of the multi-awarded realty firm, Leuterio Realty and Brokerage. Providing one-stop shop services for real estate buyers and sellers, this one-of-a-kind facility connects people to all related products and services in real estate business. There are seven ancilliary businesses under Filipino Homes: Leuterio Realty, Car Savers, Live Eye, Build and Sell Projects, Hotels and Rentals, Insurance Savers powered by Insular Life, Happywebs and Travel Savers.

The company’s newest office is a partnership with start-up real estate brokerage firm, SkyScraper Realty. It is founded by its President and CEO Gaylord Tingzon, a licensed real estate broker with more than six years of experience in the industry and has worked with the country’s largest developers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specializing in condominiums, Skyscraper Realty aims to help clients acquire the best condo for residential or investment purposes; guiding clients to attain passive income through condo investments.

Filipino Homes – Mandaue Office is located at the lower ground floor of J Centre Mall, A.S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City. For inquiries, contact 0915 785 1111, 0932 873 3963, or 312-1131. Email them at filipinohomesmandaue@gmail.com.