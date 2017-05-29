Woman killed in Bogo road mishap

A 62-year-old woman was killed on Sunday after she was hit by a motorcycle along the national highway at Sitio Manoong, Barangay Don Pedro, Bogo City, northern Cebu.

Feladelfa Ruegas was crossing the street around 6:10 p.m. when she was rammed into by a motorcycle driven by Raymond Masbate, 33, said PO3 Jerry dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz said the victim suffered head injuries and died while being treated at the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City.

Masbate was detained in Bogo police but was later released with the consent of the victim’s family. /CNU Comm Intern Christine Jane Paler