Search for article

Woman killed in Bogo road mishap

SHARES:

01:57 PM May 29th, 2017

Recommended
May 29th, 2017 01:57 PM

A 62-year-old woman was killed on Sunday after she was hit by a motorcycle along the national highway at Sitio Manoong, Barangay Don Pedro, Bogo City, northern Cebu.

Feladelfa Ruegas was crossing the street around 6:10 p.m. when she was rammed into by a motorcycle driven by Raymond Masbate, 33, said PO3 Jerry dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz said the victim suffered head injuries and died while being treated at the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City.

Masbate was detained in Bogo police but was later released with the consent of the victim’s family. /CNU Comm Intern Christine Jane Paler

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.