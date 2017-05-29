Liloan police nab motorist for possession of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY–A motorist was arrested for possession of illegal drugs during a checkpoint on Sunday at the National Highway in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, northernCebu.

According to SP04 Marlon Yrog-irog, Jason Martel, 21, was arrested after they found inside his wallet four small sachets of crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The suspect was detained at the Liloan police station pending filing charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Comm Intern Christine Jane Paler