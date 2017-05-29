IGNITE love and romance as Radisson Blu Cebu brings you Something Blu: A Wedding of a Kind on June 10-11 at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

The hotel’s signature bridal fair invites couples to learn decorative tips from cake extraordinaire, Penk Ching of The Pastry Bin. Take advantage of Signature Wedding packages, and delight in exclusive offers from the city’s top wedding suppliers.

Registered couples also get a chance to win a pair of DiaGold wedding bands.

Elegance debuts on the runway on June 10 as bridal creations by renowned designers Rajo Laurel, Randy Ortiz, and Francis Libiran, together with Cebu’s top fashion designers – Philip Rodriguez, Jun Escario, Philipp Tampus, Edwin Ao, Mel Maria, Valerie Alvez, Protacio Empaces, Dino Lloren, Mary Ty, Lord Maturan, Rei Escario, Orville Biongcog, and Dexter Alazas – grace the stage in a sashay of sophisticated proportions.

Something Blu: A Wedding of a Kind runs from 10 AM to 9 PM, and is made possible with the support of SM Seaside City Cebu, DiaGold, Rock Paper Scissors Photography, Twenty o Four, Tcarcel Events Planning, Pink Flora, LMG Pastry Chef, Cebu Young Makeup Artists, Floral Touch by Chaty, Blush Flower Creations and Events, Parties by Agel, and Charlton Trade and Enterprise.

Distinctively the city’s most iconic address for weddings and social events, Radisson Blu Cebu is home to two expansive ballrooms and 11 stunning event spaces that can accommodate every kind of celebration, from intimate ceremonies to grand nuptials.

For inquiries and reservations, please call Radisson Blu Cebu at (63 32) 402 9900 or email events.cebu@radisson.com. Visit their website at www.radissonblu.com/hotel-cebu for the best online deals. Be up-to-date with the hotel’s latest offerings by following them on Facebook (facebook.com/radissonbluhotelcebu), Twitter, Instagram (@radissonblucebu) or Pinterest. /PR