Go organic at Salon Maiya

WORRIED about damaging your hair because of the chemicals used in your hair color or treatments? Did you know that there are healthier alternatives to those harmful chemical treatments?

ADVERTISEMENT

Salon Maiya offers organic alternatives to keep your beautiful locks healthy and strong. They offer Low and Zero Ammonia Hair Colors starting at P1,000. Henna Hair Color is available for Men starting at P250 and for women starting at P350. Aside from hair treatments, they also have non-toxic manicure and pedicure.

Choose from various organic Hot Oil treatments like Coconut, Avocado, and Olive Grapeseed. They also offer natural hair masks.

Salon Maiya makes their own organic treatment products and even sells some of their products online and at the salon under the brand name Ono.

Other salon services include Haircut, Facial, Foot and Hand Spa, and even Hair and Makeup.

Visit Salon Maiya at Una Residences, Duterte St., Banawa (before Paseo Arcenas). For inquiries and appointments, call 260-1849 or 09173287082.