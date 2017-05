CELEBRATE and cherish your moments with Julie’s. Make your snack time special with Julie’s newest take on a Pinoy snack favorite — Ube Streusel. It is a soft bun filled with creamy purple yam and topped with ube streusel. Buy 5 pcs of Julie’s new offering for just P25 and be creative by making your own bread bouquet. Visit and like Julie’s Bakeshop’s official fan page on Facebook to find out how to make an Ube Streusel bread bouquet. Promo duration is from May 29 to June 12 only. /PR