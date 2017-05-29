Ministop opens in Parkmall

Global convenience store brand Ministop recently opened at the Ground Floor of Parkmall’s West Strip last May 9.

This is the first Ministop branch in Mandaue with over 500 stores nationwide and the 8th in Cebu under exclusive Cebu franchise partner, Neal Co, President of Golden Great Value Specialists, Inc. (GGVSI).

The pioneer in convenience store ready-to-eat meals in the country, Ministop has played a role in making life easier and stress-free for Filipinos by providing delectable and filling meals that are fast and on-the-go any time of the day.

Equipped with a full kitchen, Ministop’s meals are prepared in-store. Enjoy the famous Uncle John’s Fried Chicken as a solo meal or in a bucket to share with family and friends. Get your fill of other delicious offerings such as their Toppers (hot rice topped with your choice of viand), hotdogs, Kariman, Siopao, Siomai, Chillz and My Sundae.

Strategically located just beside Parkmall’s 24-hour PUJ terminal, the newest branch is also open 24 hours. It has a mezzanine with a dedicated dining area and full amenities like a CR and wash room for added convenience to customers. The branch is expected to cater to not just commuters but also people from nearby hotels and hospitals.