Additional police to be sent to Mindanao

ADDITIONAL personnel from the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) will be deployed to embattled Marawi City and other areas near the conflict zone in Mindanao.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 chief, said they received word from Camp Crame about the additional deployment; and he ordered Supt. Arniel Libed, chief of the Regional Public Safety Company, to ready personnel for this possibility.

He said they are also busy with their random mobile checkpoints for evacuees that may head to Metro Cebu and the province to escape the ongoing offensive in Marawi City.

ADVERTISEMENT

In manning the checkpoints, Taliño said their police are fully uniformed and will be courteous yet firm while inspecting the vehicles and items of motorists.

Law enforcement agencies held a meeting to discuss plans and contingencies in securing Cebu from terrorist threats and drug syndicates. Of concern were the entry and exit points in the province that can be exploited by criminal elements.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, ordered police to monitor Pasil port, one of the city’s entry points./Correspondent Benjie Talisic