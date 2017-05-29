Palma wary on ML, prays it will be lifted

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has nothing against the government placing Mindanao under martial law due to the ongoing war between the military and and Maute terror group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

The 67-year-old prelate said he relies on Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Cardinal Quevedo’s position that there are no “solid and sufficient facts to absolutely reject the declaration of martial law” though it should be temporary.

“We rely more on the assessment and evaluation of people who lived there. And Cardinal Quevedo, being from Mindanao, made a pastoral statement approving the martial law in Mindanao, and I respect that very much and share his sentiments,” he said in an interview after he presided over the Requiem Mass for Cebuano Monsignor Alfeo Manalili at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

But Palma clarified that martial law must be confined in Mindanao and must not be extended to the Visayas region.

“On a personal note, I would not really want that the martial law be extended to the Visayas. I think it is too premature to do that. Here in Cebu and many parts of the Visayas, there is no such imminent danger. To extend it to the Visayas may not be appropriate,” he said.

And while martial law is in effect in Mindanao, Palma said law enforcers would always uphold human rights even as they try to keep peace and order in the region.

“There are always possibilities (of human rights abuses). But we just hope and trust that both the government and the people may cooperate so that human rights will always be respected within the realms of the law, whether in time of martial law or not,” he said.

Last May 23, President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao for 60 days as government troops pursue the Maute terror group.

So far, 61 Maute extremists, 20 troops and 19 civilians were killed in the Marawi siege, the Armed Forces said.

Archbishop Palma said he requested Cebu Caritas to gather donations from parishes and religious organizations to be sent to Marawi City while the Catholic Church continues to pray for peace in Mindanao.

“We always mobilize the Caritas to extend help to victims of the event that is going on in Mindanao,” he said.